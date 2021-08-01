Arrests made in deadly hit-and-run in New Britain

The pedestrian, 59-year-old Richard Christenson, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run last month.

Police said on December 24, just before 5:30 p.m., they were called to Columbus Boulevard on the report of a crash involving a pedestrian. According to police, the car fled the scene.

The pedestrian, 59-year-old Richard Christenson, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday, the New Britain Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for the driver of the car, 35-year-old Jackeline Ruiz Rosario. She's been charged with Evading Responsibility Causing Death.

Her boyfriend, 42-year-old Luis Flores, was also arrested and charged with Interfering with an Investigation, Tampering with Evidence, and Hindering Prosecution.