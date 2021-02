A firefighter was also injured after falling in the building

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — One person has died following a fire at an apartment building in New Britain.

Officials say they were called to the apartment just after 2 a.m. and when they arrived, saw smoke and flames coming from the 6th floor.

The New Britain Fire Department also received help from the Hartford Fire Department.

One firefighter was injured after falling inside the building.

This is a developing story.