New Britain to hold drive-in graduation ceremonies for high school seniors



“Each graduating class is special, but the NBHS Class of 2020 will forever be remembered like none other,” said NBHS Principal Damon Pearce. “The character and dignity that they have shown in giving up so much for the greater good of their community gives me great hope for a future with them as our leaders. We will balance our desire to honor every student while providing the safest possible environment for the community to celebrate them in the way they deserve.”



John Mayette, SCA Principal, said that the Class of 2020 should be honored for what they have accomplished in these unprecedented times.



“Their ability to persevere and adapt to these most trying and uncertain times speaks volumes about their character and their desire to succeed. I am especially proud of the SCA students who find themselves facing yet another obstacle, but who have found a way to rise above it. Although this may be a non-traditional graduation, I believe we will be able to celebrate all the students and demonstrate our respect for their hard work and willingness to succeed.”



“Due to the current circumstances, it is unfortunate that we are unable to hold a traditional ceremony for our students who have worked so hard for this throughout their educational career,” said Superintendent Nancy Sarra. “We know that a drive-in ceremony cannot replicate or replace that, but we are doing all we can to ensure that it is an event worth celebrating and one that our students will be proud of.”



In addition to the ceremonies on July 30 and 31, Schaller Auto World on Veterans Drive will display a photo of each graduating senior on their sign overlooking Route 9. Students will be featured in the days leading up to the event. The district said exact times and days will be communicated to students and the public in the coming weeks.



School officials are asking all who are attending to maintain proper social distancing guidelines, as outlined by the State of Connecticut and the CDC.