Youngest police chief in New Britain's history sworn in

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — It was a historic morning in New Britain on Monday when a new police chief was sworn in – and he is ready to hit the ground running to serve the police department and the community.

"My three uncles and my father came before me and I hope in my time here I make them proud," said Chief Matthew Marino.

Marino is the city’s 16th Chief of Police and the youngest in New Britain’s history. He grew up in the "Hardware City" alongside Mayor Erin Stewart – the city’s youngest mayor in history.

The duo were classmates in Middle School.

"This is who we are, us New Britain kids, we stay here and we want to give back whether we're mayors or chiefs of police or teachers or firefighters we see a lot of that," said Stewart.

In the department, other officers call Marino the "New Britain kid."

Marino said the role is a way to serve his fellow officers but also serve the community he's proud to have lived in his whole life.

"It means so much to me to be in this position and have the opportunity to give back in this role but I want them to know I serve them," said Marino.

After just a few minutes of officially being chief, he already has big hopes for the future of the city and the department.

"Someone that has such deep ties to the community is overseeing the police department in hopes of making it the best department in the state," said Marino.

