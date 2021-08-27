New Britain man killed in Berlin crash

Police said the motorcyclist struck the metal guard beam in the Route 571 median.

BERLIN, Connecticut — A 35-year-old man from New Britain is dead following an overnight crash in Berlin.

State police said Michael Skorupski was traveling westbound on Route 571 around 12:15 a.m.

For an unknown reason, Skorupski lost control of the motorcycle and traveled off the highway to the left, striking the metal beam guide rail in the median. State police said Skorupski was thrown from the bike as it came to rest on the right shoulder.

Skorupski was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information or dashcam video is asked to call Troop H at 860-534-1098 or email john.wilson@ct.gov.

