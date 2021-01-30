New Britain firefighters battle simultaneous 2-alarm fires

Winds, cold weather hamper firefighting efforts on Washington and Clinton Streets.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — New Britain firefighters responded to fires in two multi-family dwellings on Saturday, battling wind and cold along with the flames.

The first fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. at 220 Clinton Street, at 3-and-half story apartment building, with fire on multiple floors.

The second call for a fire came just before 3 p.m. at 151 Washington Street in a 3-story wood frame home.

Second alarms were called on both fires, and mutual aid from Hartford and West Hartford fire departments was on scene at Washington Street; several other departments were also called in for manpower and station coverage in New Britain.

So far, there are no reports of any injuries.

This is a developing story.