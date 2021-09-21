New Britain High School is going remote temporarily due to adjustment issues

New Britain principal says the school is "hitting the refresh button"

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The New Britain High School Principal announced that classes will be remote for at least the rest of the week.

In a release to students and families, Principal Damon Pearce stated the school will be doing online learning due to some students not adjusting well.

"The vast majority have adjusted well and are acclimated to this school year," Pearce wrote. "However, there are some students who have not been able to adjust according to the high expectations we hold at the high school. Because of this, we are hitting the refresh button and restarting the beginning of the school year."

The letter said that the staff will be using the time to identify the struggling students and develop programs to support them.

Some students in specialized programs will continue to do in person classes but the rest of the students will be remote. The school will continue to hold all afterschool activities and clubs at the school.

The school will slowly bring in students next week with everyone planned to be back by September 30 with this plan:

September 22-24: All students remote

September 27: Cohort 2025

September 28: Cohort 2024,2025

September 29: Cohort 2023,2024,2025

September 30: Cohort 2022,2023,2024,2025

Students who are not in school these days will be learning remotely.

Pearce also asks parents to talk to their students about acceptable and appropriate behavior in school.

The full letter can be found here.



