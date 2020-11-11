New Britain Honors servicemen and women in two ceremonies

More than one hundred people showed up in masks to recognize veterans in Walnut Hill Park at the World War I Memorial.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Despite the pandemic, ceremonies to honor our veterans for Veterans Day went on as scheduled. In New Britain, the Iwo Jima Memorial Park was the setting for a ceremony to help pay tribute to servicemen and women.

Mark Adamski, a landscaping company owner by trade, is also the president of the Iwo Jima Memorial Historical Foundation that procures the impressive grounds at the memorial park. Adamski said, “These men helped preserve our way of life, our Constitution and everything that was great and still is great about America.”

Not far from the Iwo Jima Memorial Park, more than one hundred people showed up in masks to recognize veterans in Walnut Hill Park at the World War One Memorial.

After playing the National Anthem and seeing a rifle salute, John Lynch, a Marine Corp veteran said, “it doesn’t matter what uniform, or what war you were in – or if you were even in a war -- it makes no difference, people appreciate you made the effort.”

World War II Veteran Fred Peterson, Jr., now 96 years old said, “When taps played, it chilled me to the bone thinking of all the fellas I served with.”