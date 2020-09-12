New Britain man, City of Springfield, Ma, reach settlement of $6.5 million

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — In 2015, Mark Schand was awarded $450,000 compensation from the state of Massachusetts for wrongful incarceration - but Schand also filed a federal lawsuit against Springfield - suing the four officers who investigated his case in 1986 for violating his constitutional rights, malicious prosecution, and conspiracy.
Those officers were found guilty on all three counts - and Schand was awarded one million dollars for every year he was in prison or $27 million.
But he's not getting the $27 million. The city of Springfield will pay $6.5 million.
This is because after several appeals Schand and the city settled on that number.
Schand told FOX61's Ben Goldman one year ago that he expected to settle for a lesser amount and no amount of money can give him back all those years lost.
