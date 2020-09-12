New Britain man, City of Springfield, Ma, reach settlement of $6.5 million

After being wrongly convicted, a New Britain man was awarded $27 million. However, after several appeals, a new number was settled on.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — In 2015, Mark Schand was awarded $450,000 compensation from the state of Massachusetts for wrongful incarceration - but Schand also filed a federal lawsuit against Springfield - suing the four officers who investigated his case in 1986 for violating his constitutional rights, malicious prosecution, and conspiracy.

Those officers were found guilty on all three counts - and Schand was awarded one million dollars for every year he was in prison or $27 million.

But he's not getting the $27 million. The city of Springfield will pay $6.5 million.

This is because after several appeals Schand and the city settled on that number.

Schand told FOX61's Ben Goldman one year ago that he expected to settle for a lesser amount and no amount of money can give him back all those years lost.