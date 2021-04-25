New Britain man killed in Rt. 9 crash

BERLIN, Connecticut — A New Britain man was killed early Sunday when his SUV struck a guardrail and overturned.
Connecticut State Police said Ahmed Durrant, 41, of New Britain, was killed when his Chevy Suburban struck a guardrail and turned over. The crash happened on Rt. 9 southbound, just north of Exit 23.
Police are investigating and are asking if anyone saw the crash or has dashcam footage to contact them at 860-534-1098.
