New Britain Mayor reveals she's expecting a baby girl this summer

NEW BRITAIN, Conn — It's a girl!

New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart-Mutone and her husband Domenic revealed on Facebook they are expecting a baby girl.

According to her video, baby is due this summer.

Over 2,000 people responded Tuesday to a Facebook and Twitter poll with their guess of what the Mayor was carrying.

According to her office, 48 percent predicted Stewart will have a boy and 52 percent said a girl.

Looks like the girl guesses have it!

“These last few weeks have been a little unsettling to say the least, Mayor Stewart said. "I figured we could all use something to smile about!”