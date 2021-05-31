New Britain Memorial Day ceremony a touching tribute

“This is pride, it’s pride to be a Marine because you’ve got your fallen brothers that gave their lives for our freedom.”

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Each year the National Imo Jima Memorial Monument is the setting for a ceremony that honors fallen heroes of every American conflict.

Despite the rain and colder than normal temperature, more than 100 people showed up on the well-manicured grounds at the Memorial for the program that lasted about an hour.

82-year old Raymond Carrier, a Marine Corp veteran and president of the National Iwo Jima Memorial Historic Foundation in New Britain said, “this is inspiring because it represents America.”

Carrier, who addressed the crowd at the event also added, “this is a special day to remember those that didn’t come home from all the wars.”

Veral Elliott, a 67-year old Marine Corp veteran from Hartford, was among the men stationed on the edge of the Memorial Park. After Elliott took part in the gun salute at the end of the ceremony, he said, “This is pride, it’s pride to be a Marine because you’ve got your fallen brothers that gave their lives for our freedom.”

John Buckley, a retired Navy commander, whose father and son both served in the military, mentioned how appreciative he was to see more people able to come and to pay respects now that Covid concerns have lessened. “As a country,” Buckley said, “we overcame wars and battles, the pandemic was one of those as well, so it is great that everyone is out after the pandemic and thinking about things.”

To learn more about the Iwo Jima Memorial Foundation in New Britain click http://iwojimamemorial.org

