New Britain man charged after striking Meriden police cruiser

Police said 62-year-old Thomas Popham had been driving under the influence.

MERIDEN, Conn. — A New Britain man is facing charges after he struck a Meriden police cruiser while driving under the influence Sunday, police said.

Police said a sergeant had been working with a company repairing a phone pole that had been struck earlier that evening on North Colony Road.

The sergeant, while sitting in his cruiser around 10:30 p.m., was reportedly struck by 62-year-old Thomas Popham driving a Dodge Caravan. The cruiser was rendered "inoperable" due to the damage, and the officer was injured. Police said the officer's injuries were not serious.

Popham then drove off from the scene, according to police, and the sergeant called in the last known direction he drove off in. A work truck, driven by a member of the work crew repairing the pole, took off following Popham.

Police said a short time later, officers found the van on Hicks Avenue with the worker still following behind.

Officers had tried to approach the van but Popham began to drive away.

Popham was driving at a low speed, police said, and made a U-turn, attempting to drive at one of the Meriden police officers.

The officer was able to step out of the way and gave verbal commands for Popham to stop, according to police.

But Popham had attempted to go up onto a grassy area instead.

Police said since Popham was driving so slowly, the officer was able to open the driver's side door and apprehend him. While doing so, the van struck the officer's foot, but police said he was not injured.

The van continued to roll after Popham was detained and wound up striking another cruiser where it came to a rest.

Police said once Popham was out of the van, he was slurring his words and appeared to be "under the influence of some type of intoxicant".

Popham was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries from the crash on North Colony Road. He's been charged with:

1. Operating Under the Influence

2. Assault in the second degree with a Motor Vehicle

3. Evading Responsibility

4. Assault of a Police Officer

5. Reckless Driving

6. Interfering with an Officer

7. Reckless Endangerment in the second degree

8. Criminal Mischief in the third degree, two counts

9. Disobeying the Signal of an Officer

10. Striking an Officer with a Motor Vehicle

11. Operation of a Motor Vehicle with Valid Out of State License Beyond 30 Days

12. Seat belt violation

Popham was held on a $100,000.00 bond and has a court day on July 23.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.