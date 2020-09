The missing 14-year-old girl is considered to be an endangered runaway.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — The New Britain Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Friday.

According to the police, the missing teenager has been identified as Khamioni Bishop. She is described to be black and Hispanic, weighs about 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Khamioni is also 5'3''.