Nightclub in New Britain hosts fundraiser to support Ukraine

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A polish nightclub in New Britain hosted a fundraiser Saturday night to support efforts to send medical supplies to Ukraine.

For Anatoliy Oshur, known as ‘DJ Talian’, the war hits close to home; the West Hartford-based DJ was born and raised in Ukraine.

“My parents and I migrated from Ukraine when I was 15-years-old. I was involved with music my entire life so this is my passion," Oshur said.

He still has family there.

“They’re terrified. We do stay in touch with them. My grandpa, he is 92-years-old. He lives in Lviv, Western Ukraine," he said. “He keeps telling me that Ukrainian people are ready to fight. They just need a little bit of support, international support."

The donations will go to Maidan United, a Connecticut-based non-profit organization sending medical supplies to Ukraine.

"We had two shipments already go out. Mostly, it was medical supplies, things for the hospitals, surgical equipment that they needed," said Ostap Dumansky, treasurer of Maidan United.

PD Club General Manager Arnoldas Zenkevicius said while Ukrainians are on the front lines now, it’s important European countries stand on a united front.

"We are all worried as well as our parents," he said. "Our families, back in Lithuania, back in Poland, who’s thinking what’s next? If they trample over Ukraine, where are they going to go next? Is Lithuania next? Is Poland next?"

This comes at a time when at least four New Britain businesses in the little Poland area received threats after hosting events or showing support for Ukraine. This includes a threatening note sent to the Belvedere Cafe.

Maidan United is still in need of medical supplies.

For more information on how to donate, click here.

Maidan United is also collecting donations of medical supplies through Amazon Wish List.

