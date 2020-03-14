New Britain Police to host nightly story time on Facebook Live during school closures

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — With thousands of Connecticut kids home for the next two weeks due to school closures at the result of COVID-19, New Britain Police have announced what they are doing to try and help families out at night.
Families are invited to join New Britain Police for a bedtime story at 7:30 p.m. on Facebook Live!
According to NBPD, story time will take place each weeknight while school is out.
Coronavirus has prompted many closures across the state.
