State, local leaders to call for more funding for New Britain public schools following mayor's address

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — After a controversial state of the city address from New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart, education professionals in the city are speaking out.

Mayor Stewart had said that New Britain public schools place 166 out of 166 among municipal school districts throughout the state in English language arts, math, and science, but she says a lack of funding is not to blame. Specifics were not provided at the time but Mayor Stewart had said that she's willing to work with the schools to help them do better.

Today, Democratic State Representative Bobby Sanchez will join education professionals, elected officials, the common council, and members of the American Federation of Teachers calling for more funding for the New Britain public schools.

Mayor Stewart acknowledged the press conference in a pair of Tweets:

"I am happy to see that my State of the City address has spurred a community discussion about the shortfalls within the Consolidated School District. Since then, I have received numerous messages from students, parents, and teachers offering their support and suggestions as to how we can better improve the quality of public education in the City. I look forward integrating this positive feedback into any future conversations with the Board of Education and the school district administration. New Britain's children deserve better!

