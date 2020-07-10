New Britain residents asked to reduce water use as city announces supply drought watch

Officials say the water levels in the city’s reservoirs have fallen to 57% of total capacity, which are below historic averages.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — City officials announced Wednesday a water supply drought watch.

Mayor Stewart said the drought watch is due to the abnormally low amount of rainfall in the past few months.

According to a release, the water levels in the city’s reservoirs have fallen to 57% of total capacity.

Those levels are below historic averages, officials said. Therefore, the City of New Britain is reducing its water use.

Consequently, residents and all customers of the city's Water Utility are also being asked to reduce their use by 10 percent.

“It’s time for us to move into the next phase of our conservation plan and do all that we can to preserve our water resources," Mayor Stewart said. "I want to reiterate that this is still a voluntary effort, but we need everybody’s help to conserve where they can. We certainly do not want to have to move beyond this stage if it’s avoidable.”

Deputy Director of Public Works and Utilities Division Manager, Ray Esponda said the city hopes that by taking conservation measures now, more severe conditions will not require stricter mandatory conservation measures later in the fall.

Here are the recommended ways customers can reduce water usage:

watering lawns and gardens at night;

wash vehicles at car washes that recycle their water;

running appliances such as washing machines at full capacity;

taking shorter showers;

take showers rather than baths;

repair any leaks rapidly;

notifying the NBWD of any leaks in roadways or lawns within our service area