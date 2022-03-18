New Britain Synagogue celebrates Purim while overcoming hardships

Although the synagogue was set on fire, nothing will stop them from celebrating this holiday.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Purim is a long-standing tradition, while the congregation was damaged by arson, they continue the tradition no matter the hardships.

Michele Joyce, a member of congregation Tephereth Israel Synagogue said its a very happy holiday that they celebrate and they do it happily. They read the story of Purim.

"The best way for Jews to celebrate the holiday is by getting together," Rabbi Menachem Cadaner in New Britain said.

Michele Joyce has been a member of the Congregation Tephereth Israel Synagogue since she was born. When she found out her second home was set on fire, along with another church down the street, it hurt her, but it did not break her.

"It's just very sad. It’s heartbreaking to me. It’s really heartbreaking," Joyce said. "These railings were donated by my father."

The woman charged in connection with the two fires, 30-year-old Kimorah Parker is facing arson and burglary charges.

“I think, I just want people to know that she may have set fire to our building. But our spirit has not changed.”

Those close to Parker say she has been in a "dark" place.

“My hope is that they’ll be able to repair it. That they will repair it, and then maybe we could get some studies and some activity going on," Joyce said.

