New Britain teachers host 'walk-in' to send message about school safety and security

Union members anxious about recent student behavior and violence in community

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Just before they started the school day Thursday, dozens of union members with The New Britain Federation of Teachers Local 871 sent a message to administrators by hosting a "walk-in."

They gathered outside of New Britain High School, sharing their concerns about school safety and security.

“We have been on a downward spiral for many many years," said Susan Humanick, an English teacher at New Britain High and VP of the union.

Humanick and her colleagues are calling for change.

“Scared. Unsupported. We feel under siege. We feel like nobody really is listening. We feel that people who could make changes are really at a loss as to how to make those changes," Humanick said.

“The recent upticks in violence around the campus and an incident or two inside the campus has really brought this to the forefront," said Steve Gray, President of The New Britain Federation of Teachers Local 871.

Just last week, the high school was put on lockdown when New Britain Police say a 16-year-old student was shot while walking back to class. The student suffered from non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital. Then, another incident occurred where bullets were found on school grounds.

Union members also expressed concerns about the students coming in and out of the building on a consistent basis.

"It is not an open campus but the students treat it like an open campus. We can’t have kids coming in and out of the building all day throughout the day. We can’t have kids letting other people into the building," Gray said.

“I feel their frustrations, I wished if I was still in 871, I probably would have joined them. Because it’s been a very frustrating year, not just in our schools but in our community," said Nancy Sarra, Superintendent of the Consolidated School District of New Britain.

Sarra said she’s in communication with the police every day, and they increase their presence around the school when they can. In anticipation of this being a tough school year, Sarra said the district invested in more security and support staff. But the need has continued to grow. Right now, New Britain High School has two school resource officers and 11 security guards. Sarra said they are working on adding more SRO's, but finding the resources may be an issue.

“Over 220 additional staff were hired. That’s a huge number, right? We have 70 entrances and exits at New Britain High, so the question is, do you hire 70 security guards," Sarra said.

The district has also invested in new security cameras. They will soon be syncing those cameras with their alarm system and the "swipe system" where students and staff need to swipe in to get into the building.

The school board had already planned to bring up school safety measures in their next special board meeting, coming up soon. They're working on creating a safety committee.

“I think we need to just look at that, what can we do as a board to support how you’re feeling," said Gayle Sanders-Connolly, President of the Board of Education for the Consolidated School District of New Britain.

Students also express that they don't feel safe, either.

“We need new rules, more security, more police because it’s not safe," said Jaden Wells a Junior at New Britain High School.

Sarra said she meets with all local teachers' unions every month to discuss situations like this. She, and the union both say they need community support on this issue.

"We need really the community to step up and really support us in what we are doing for their kids," Hummanick said.

