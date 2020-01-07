New Britain YWCA launches 21-day Racial Equality Challenge

The challenge encourages discussion, expand views, and offer materials to help facilitate learning and growth surrounding racial justice.

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — As many people are looking to work on racial equity and social justice, the YWCA in New Britain is launching a 21-day challenge.

Its purpose is to encourage discussion, expand views, and offer materials to help facilitate learning and growth surrounding the topic.

The challenge begins on July 6th.

