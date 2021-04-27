New Canaan boy, 12, injured on his way to school after struck by vehicle

According to a release, the boy got out of a car stopped in traffic on South Avenue and entered the roadway to cross the street.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police are investigating a motor vehicle crash that left a child injured after being struck Tuesday morning.

A 12-year-old Saxe Middle School student was struck shortly after 8 a.m. in the area of the South Avenue and Farm Road intersection, officials said.

According to a release, the boy got out of a car stopped in traffic on South Avenue and entered the roadway to cross the street.

New Canaan PD officials say he did not cross South Avenue in a designated crosswalk at the time of the crash.

It was determined the driver had a green light and was turning left onto South Avenue from Farm Road to travel northbound.

The boy suffered minor injuries from the crash and was transported to Norwalk Hospital ER for treatment and further evaluation of his injuries.

The crash investigation remains active and ongoing.

