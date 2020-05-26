New Canaan Police: Driver struck pedestrian, attempted to abduct and then drown her

Norwalk man charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, held on $500,000 bond

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — New Canaan Police arrested a Norwalk man after they say he struck a woman walking along the road, tried to abduct her and then drown her.

Police arrested Mynor Romeo Alvarado-Canahui, 31, of Norwalk, and charged him with kidnapping, attempted murder, and first degree assault. He was held on $500,000 bond.

Police said a woman was walking on Valley Road against traffic on Monday shortly after 4 pm. when she noticed a red Honda Civic pass by her several times. The woman later told police that she thought the driver might be lost. She took note of the first two letters on the license plate.

Soon after, the woman was struck from behind by the Civic and her head hit the windshield according to police. They said Alvarado attempted to get the woman into the car but was unable to do so. Police said he dragged the woman down to a nearby river and attempted to drown her. Several witnesses at the scene yelled at Alvarado, and stopped him from holding her under the water.

The witnesses called police and stayed with the woman. Police found the suspect near his car and took Alvarado into custody. The car was found with damage to the windshield. The letters on the plate matched with those the woman had remembered. Police said there was no connection between the suspect and the woman.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Sgt. Peter Condos of the New Canaan Police Investigative Section at 203-594-3522.

Additionally, witnesses who were in the area of Valley Road or surrounding streets on May 25, 2020, between the hours of 2:00 PM to 4:15 PM, who saw a red Honda Civic, should contact Sgt. Condos.

Alvarado was scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Superior Court on Tuesday.

Police said, "We also request that residents in the area of 1037 Valley Road contact Sgt. Condos if they have surveillance video that captures Valley Road.

"Given that Alvarado is in custody, and that this is an isolated, random crime, there is no threat to the New Canaan Community."