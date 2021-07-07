New Canaan Police report 8 vehicle break-ins in 2 days

New Canaan police advise residents to never leave keys or valuables in their vehicles.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — Police remind residents to lock their cars and secure valuables after eight cars were broken into over 4th of July weekend.

The morning of July 3, New Canaan police responded to a report of two vehicles broken into overnight at a residence on Hawks Hill Road. Both a red and blue Volkswagen were left unlocked in the driveway. A key fob was reported missing from one car while a wallet was reported missing from the other.

Police responded to another call just before 9 a.m. on July 4. A golf bag and clubs were reported missing from an unlocked vehicle on Valley Road.

About twenty minutes later, police were dispatched to Deep Valley Road where they investigated another two vehicles said to be broken into. These were also unlocked, and a key fob, a purse containing credit cards, documents containing the vehicle owner’s social security number, and documents containing client’s personal information were reported stolen from the unlocked vehicle.

Later, at about 3:20 p.m., police investigated another theft from an unlocked vehicle on Lantern Ridge Road. A bag containing credit cards was reported missing from the vehicle.

Police said another resident of Lantern Ridge Road and a resident from Hidden Meadow Lane also reported that their vehicles were broken into on July 4, but nothing was taken.

Following these reports, New Canaan police advise residents to never leave keys or valuables in their vehicles. Always lock up: police said identity theft occurs when personal affects like drivers’ licenses and credit cards are stolen.

