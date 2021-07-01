New details emerge in Hartford fatal shooting

According to court documents Brandon Spence who was killed has a lengthy criminal background dating back to 2005.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The organization Hartford Communities That Care spent Thursday morning handing out resources to people in the Enfield Street area after a shooting involving an FBI Task Force.

Members of the FBI Violent Crimes Gang Task Force were there Wednesday morning to execute an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Brandon Spence. He was charged with violating the conditions of his supervised release.

According to court documents Spence has a lengthy criminal background dating back to 2005. Members of the task force were able to take him into custody, but police say another person who has not been identified, was killed while exchanging gun fire with the task force. Friends and family of that person spent time creating a memorial on Enfield Street Thursday, laying candles and balloons down.

Hartford Communities That Care executive director Andrew Woods says even those who were not directly impacted by the incident can still feel the effects.

"It will have the same kind of effect. If they're losing sleep, if they have a loss of appetite, if they find themselves having crying spells, depression, anxiety," he said.

That's why he said it was important for his organization to be out in the neighborhood letting people know what resources are available to them.

"Often times we want to get out into the community with trauma information for residents that may have witnessed violent crime or been impacted directly by it to make sure that they get information to where they can also get help," said Woods.

The arrest was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a nationwide initiative to make communities safer that brings together federal, state and local law enforcement.