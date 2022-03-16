Connecticut amateur MMA fighter dies after bout in Massachusetts

The cause of death for Christian Lubenga is not yet known.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — A local amateur MMA fighter died after a bout held at the Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield on Saturday.

According to a post on the New England Mixed Martial Arts on Monday, Christian Lubenga, 27, died after an Ammy MMA fight against another debut fighter.

While the end of the fight against Cody McCracken did not seem violent, the cause of his death is not yet known, the organization said.

“We will update the community as more details become public. Please keep Christian's friends and family in your thoughts tonight during this difficult time, and hug your loved ones a little bit tighter,” the website said.

McCracken won the bout against Lubenga via TKO in the third round. Lubenga was taken to the hospital after.

Lubenga trained out of Black World MMA in Orange, Conn., and he was making his MMA debut on Saturday.

Black Wolf Martial Arts uploaded a post to Instagram announcing the death of Lubenga and expressing the loss.

"We are at a loss for words. This is what a nightmare looks like," the gym said in a long post.

"Christian wasn’t just any student. Christian was the kind of human who brought life and light into any room he walked into. Christian was our family. We shared laughs, stories, blood, sweat, tears."

A spokesperson for the Hampden County District Attorney confirmed to 22News that they are investigating the incident.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.