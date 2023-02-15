Southern New England ski areas relying on only manmade snow this winter

The lack of natural snow isn't the real challenge. Rainfall and warmer nights have made it harder to keep the snow they've made.

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. — Spring fever is hitting Connecticut this week, with temperatures rising into the 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

Skiers hit the slopes to enjoy the sunshine and unusual warmth.

This is usually the peak of ski season, but even though the weather isn’t cooperating, Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort in Middlefield is still open for business.

“We’ve seen its great seasons, and there’s bad seasons, and this one? This one takes the cake,” Sean Hayes, President/CEO of Powder Ridge Mountain Park and Resort said.

There have been two main problems: Consistent warmth and frequent rain.

Hayes says the lack of natural snow isn’t a huge problem. The snowmaking capacity is enough to cover the mountain, and they haven’t had to spend time clearing the parking lots.

“In a given 12-hour period at night, we can blanket all of our main trails, in a single night,” Hayes said.

Snowmaking is more efficient when it’s below 28 degrees for an extended period of time. Long-lasting cold weather at night has been tough to come by this winter.

Plus, any snow they’ve made has been challenged by Mother Nature, in the form of rain melting it away.

“When we go on our own and make the snow, we can do very well, as long as Mother Nature doesn’t keep taking it away from us,” Hayes said.

The plan is to keep going for at least another month. With some colder nights, it will be easier to make it happen.

By mid-March, most people in southern New England are moving on from winter activities to spring activities, so by then it will make sense to transition out of their winter schedule.

Between now and then, there’s still plenty of time for old man winter to drop a mountain of snow on the slopes.

