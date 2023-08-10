New Fairfield Man sentenced for manslaughter

Patrick Arthur Griffin, 60, was found guilty of killing James Knapp, 65.

DANBURY, Conn. — A New Fairfield man was sentenced Wednesday in the manslaughter death of another man.

James Knapp, 65, died of stab wounds in the home of Patrick Arthur Griffin, 60, of New Fairfield Griffin was sentenced to 20 years in prison, execution suspended after 16 years served, and five years of probation on a charge of Manslaughter in the First Degree.

Prosecutors showed that Griffin stabbed Knapp in the chest during an assault.

Police said they were called to a report of an assault on Hillview Drive East in May 2022. The house is located in a small neighborhood off Fairfield Drive, about a half mile from the New York State line.

At the sentencing hearing, the Court heard from numerous friends and family members of Knapp, expressing how deeply his passing has affected them emotionally and physically.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.