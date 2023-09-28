New gun ownership restrictions coming to Connecticut this weekend

Leaders say the main impact will be felt by those who break these laws and get caught; the enforcement is expected to be strict regarding gun safety.

CONNECTICUT, USA — New laws are going into effect on Oct. 1 to reduce gun violence in Connecticut.

Gov. Ned Lamont signed the legislation over the summer after the spring legislative session passed the bill.

Lamont said, regarding the bill, that Connecticut has always set a precedent for other states to follow when it comes to gun laws. Now, with the more restrictive laws coming on Sunday, he said they are trying to combat the rising issue of violent crime.



Sandy Hook Elementary shooting survivors, state leaders, and gun law advocates are celebrating the new restrictions but said their work isn’t stopping here.



“Am I still scared each day I enter my school? Yes, said high school senior Bobby Callagy. "Am I ever going to feel safe in school? Maybe. I believe this is contingent on whether student leaders across the state and nationally work with legislators to create legislation, share their stories, and get the masses to listen."

As of Sunday, these new laws will ban open carry, enact a monthly purchase limit of three guns per month and per person, tighten safe storage laws, and create stricter probation, bail, and parole conditions for repeat firearm offenders.

Jeremy Stein, president of Connecticut Against Gun Violence, said their work is meaningful, and they are proud of what the group has accomplished so far.



“We have led the way on gun policies that save lives, and our laws – there is no question – save lives," said Stein. "We have some of the strongest laws and some of the lowest gun death rates, but we need to keep working."



State leaders like Representative Steve Stafstrom said these laws don’t impact responsible gun owners but get the guns out of the hands of those using the guns irresponsibly and for violent crimes.



“I know gun owners – friends, active huntsmen – who say these restrictions in this bill don’t place any issue on them if you’re out hunting deer on a Saturday morning. This bill doesn’t impact you; that’s lawful activity," Stafstrom said.



Leaders say the main impact will be felt by those who break these laws and get caught; the enforcement is expected to be strict regarding gun safety.



The laws go into effect on Sunday for anyone currently living in or visiting Connecticut.

