New Hartford landmark set for demolition after devastating fire

The fire tore through three floors of the building, causing a partial collapse in the back. Only the brick facade was left standing.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — One day after a 3-alarm fire ripped through a historic New Hartford building, its remnants will be torn down.

The fire erupted early Tuesday morning around 2:30 a.m. at 4 Bridge Street, otherwise known as the New Hartford House. The fire displaced 20 adults and two children and sent three firefighters to the hospital.

One of the firefighters, a 26-year-old from the Burlington Volunteer Fire Department, experienced a 'medical emergency' while on scene and is currently listed in critical condition.

"We asked that you keep our firefighter in your thoughts and prayers," said Burlington Fire officials in a written statement.

Because of the heavy flames, the back portion of the building collapsed, leaving only the brick façade standing.

Crews from all over Litchfield County were brought in to help battle the flames. Over 100 firefighters worked to contain the fire to the structure. While officials are still investigating what sparked the blaze, they believe it started in the back portion of the building which had collapsed.

Several tenants lost their dogs and cats.

The loss of the building is a loss of the town's history.

The New Hartford Hotel was built in the 1800s and served as a hotel for a century. Its basement even provided a space for inventor Elias Howe to create the lockstitch sewing machine in 1846.

"When it was the Pink Hotel, that was a landmark when you’re coming to New Hartford," said Jim Chakulski of New Hartford. "I remember as a kid, I used to come up here fishing with my father. We’re talking over 60 years ago. We always went by there."

The building holds many memories for residents young and old.

"Many like myself had their engagement dinners, their wedding dinners, their parties there," New Hartford First Selectman Daniel Jerram said. "Twenty-five years ago, I had dinner there with my wife before I asked her to marry me."

Officials said a landlord had recently bought the property and had plans to fix the roof and other things to help maintain the historic structure.

Demolition begins today and crews hope to have it finished by this evening so Route 44 can reopen in the area. John Barbagallo, the PIO for the Norfolk Fire Department, said that clearing the site may take up to two weeks.

