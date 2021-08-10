Loss of a historic icon | New Hartford House destroyed in large fire

The Victorian-era building saw many faces, many events, and even a local inventor in its basement.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — A prominent New Hartford building, and its long history, went up in flames early Tuesday morning.



The building, until recently, was home to 14 apartments and about six businesses.



The New Hartford House stood in the center of town proudly until the fire ripped through the Victorian-era building around 2 a.m. The 3-alarm blaze caused a partial collapse in the back, and many residents mourned the loss of the building.

In 1846, New Hartford House looked different than what we were used to seeing today. The building was used as a hotel for a long while. and yes, some will remember that the building had been painted pink in the 1970s.

Staying at the hotel that year was inventor Elias Howe of Spencer, Massachusetts. He used the building's basement as his own mechanic shop and soon filed a patent for the lock-stitch sewing machine. In 'A Handbook of New England' by Porter E. Sargent, he stated that "In Howe's shop, on the site of the New Hartford House, woman first sewed a stitch on a sewing-machine."

The New Hartford Historical Society said while Howe was only in town for a short while, the story remains a coveted part of local history.

By 1888, the building would transform, morphing into the building the town would come to love for over a century. It incorporated the Old Tavern, located next to the original hotel. Historic Buildings CT said the newer building also extended the second-floor porch, wrapping around the block.

The building would over time eventually transform into what it presently looks like with half the porch remaining.

First Selectman Daniel Jerram reminisced on his memories of the building while stopping at the site Tuesday morning.

"Many like myself had their engagement dinners, their wedding dinners, their parties there," Jerram said. "Twenty-five years ago, I had dinner there with my wife before I asked her to marry me."

The fire Tuesday morning tore through three floors, displacing 22 people and destroying apartments. The back half of the building collapsed, and officials believe that's where the fire started. Three firefighters were injured with one rushed to UConn Medical Center for treatment.

As for what started the blaze, officials are still investigating.

"This has been the gathering point, the hub, the center of New Hartford for many, many years, and right now, we're all devastated," said Jerram.

It's unknown if the landlord that recently bought the property will be able to restore the New Hartford House to its original glory, centered in a quiet New England town tucked away in the hills.

