New Hartford man killed in Route 8 crash in Harwinton

The single-car crash happened Saturday afternoon near the Litchfield town line.

HARWINTON, Conn. — State Police say a driver lost control of his car trying to negotiate a curve on Route 8 in Harwinton on Sunday, and while he survived his passenger did not.

Police say 59-year-old Randy Stadler of Winsted was driving a Cadillac DTS north on Route 8, south of Exit 42 (Route 118), when he lost control and traveled off the right shoulder. The passenger side of the car struck a large tree and the vehicle overturned and came to rest on its roof.

The front seat passenger, 65-year-old Raymond W. Winn of Winsted, sustained an injury to his head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Stadler, the driver, had to be extricated from the vehicle and transported to Waterbury Hospital. He is expected to recover from his injuries.