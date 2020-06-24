New Haven PD: 2 injured after gunman fires into group of people

The victims are a 24-year-old with a gunshot wound to the ankle and a 22-year-old with a gunshot wound to the side of his torso.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two New Haven men were injured Tuesday evening after a shooting.

Police believe the men were injured when a gunman fired multiple shots at a group of people on Winthrop Avenue near Chapel Street.

After officers responded to calls just after 7:30 p.m., one of the men was found on Chapel Street, while the other walked into an emergency room on Chapel.

Both men are expected to survive their injuries, officials said.

The gunman fled on foot on Winthrop Avenue toward Edgewood Avenue.