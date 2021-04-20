New Haven and Hamden social activists say Chauvin trial just the start for police accountability

On Tuesday, April 19, a jury found Chauvin guilty of murder and manslaughter for the death of Floyd.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — It’s on these steps of Hamden City Hall where a number of protests were held over the summer. The same is happening in neighboring New Haven and every town across the state. Local activists who helped organize those demonstrations say the results of the Derek Chauvin trial are a relief but the fight for equality isn’t over.

"Justice was served. We saw what we saw. The video was clear," said Rhonda Caldwell of Hamden Action Now.

Justice is how local community organizers described the verdict that found Chauvin guilty of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd.

"I know people probably feel emotions in their body and reactions in their body. I’ve been having chills all day just waiting for the verdict," said social activist Kerry Ellington.

But this verdict isn’t the end. While it brings a sense of justice, local activists say there are far too many other instances in the state where justice is still waiting to be served.

"There are countless names in Connecticut that are victims who have yet to have any accountability or reconciliation or any re-compass from the state and it’s egregious," said Ellington.

Ellington referenced the Hamden officer-involved shooting of Stephanie Washington and Paul Witherspoon on April 16th, 2019, the shooting of Jason Negron in Bridgeport in July of 2017, and many others that she and others agree, still need to be reckoned with.

"The fight is not over. We’re not done," said Caldwell. "The fight is that we need to have justice in all of these cases."

They say this starts with continuing to mobilize, speaking out against injustices in the community, and holding people accountable for their actions.

"Public safety and policing aren’t always synonymous and I’m hoping the police will help us promote public safety," said Hamden 5th district Representative and social activist Justin Farmer.

They also hope that after this trial the discussions about justice and equality continue. They say it's these conversations that need to happen in our communities to help enact change.

