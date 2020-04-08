New Haven and surrounding areas prepare for Isaias

Cosey Beach Avenue in East Haven has been hard hit by hurricanes in the past. No matter the storm residents of the area take things seriously.

The City of New Haven and the surrounding areas are preparing for Tropical Storm Isaias. By the time it reaches our shores Isaias is expected to be a hurricane.

Cosey Beach Avenue in East Haven has been hard hit by hurricanes in the past. No matter the storm residents of the area take things seriously.

"I’m going to try to just full proof my room," said Paul Fiore.

The young-man and his siblings helped pack up things around the house ahead of Tropical Storm Isaias.

"Anything that could blow away or potentially go through the house, we try to take inside," said Kara Strippoli.

Anytime a storm approaches the Connecticut shores the Cucinelli’s take notice. They remember the damage left behind from hurricanes Irene and Sandy.

"The waves totally took out the storm shutters and the whole house flooded," said Michelle Cucinelli.

Since then, they have reinforced weakened areas with steel bars and updated their storm shutters now ready for anything.

"I think after going through Irene and Sandy we have a good system down," said Cucinelli.

The city of New Haven echoed those words saying now is the time to prepare.

"We are pre-positioning equipment into our regional shelter at Career Regional High School and that has already begun," said New Haven Emergency Services Director Rick Fontana.

The city could have up to five locations available for shelters, if need be. The extra locations will allow for more social distancing.

"To ensure that, number one, there are pre-screening procedures that are going to be followed. Number two, ensure that we have sufficient volunteers," said New Haven Director of Public Health Maritza Bond.

Isaias could bring 65 MPH winds and up to four inches of rain in the area leading to flash flooding and downed power lines. United Illuminating and Eversource have brought in extra crews to weather the storm.

"We watch the tracking of the storm and we preposition as best we can," said Mitch Gross of Eversource. "We put the necessary resources into place. The line crews, the tree crews and we will go to work."

Utility companies are asking residents to keep their distance from crews while they work. It is not only dangerous but they are also following COVID-19 safety guidelines.