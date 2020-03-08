New Haven Mayor Elicker, Police Chief Reyes announce new ordinance to crack down on illegal ATVs and bikes

The ordinance, sent to the Board of Alders, would help strengthen the enforcement surrounding illegal dirt bikes, mini bikes, pocket bikes, and ATVs.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Many cities across the state have been an uptick in illegal dirt bike and ATV usage.

Now, New Haven's Mayor Justin Elicker and police are hoping a new city ordinance will help.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Mayor Elicker said one of the most frequent complaints he receives comes from those fed up with the illegal vehicles driving around neighborhoods.

Mayor Elicker said most of those who drive through the city on these illegal vehicles aren't from New Haven.

Cheif Reyes says due to policy, they are not allowed to pursue the riders despite them behaving recklessly and taunting officers. Reyes goes on to say that the New Haven Police Department worked with other departments in other towns to come up with a more creative plan to come up with "more tools" to help crackdown on the problem.

Mayor Elicker spelled out details of the audience and what operators and passengers of these vehicles can expect: