New Haven celebrates Black-owned businesses

The festival featured nearly three dozen Black-owned businesses.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A first of its kind event, The Black Wall Street Festival, was held in New Haven Saturday and featured nearly three dozen Black-owned businesses.



Organizers brought together 35 businesses featuring a variety of products, like food, jewelry, clothing and books.

"Black Wall Street" refers to a thriving area of Tulsa Oklahoma with hundreds of Black owned businesses that was destroyed following the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921. More than 300 residents were killed and 1,250 homes were burned.



A local author sold 40 copies of her books at the festival in addition to the several she already sold on Amazon.

Local author Shatea Person-Threadgill said, “I feel like it's a great opportunity for everybody to come together, network, to see what everybody else has, to put yourself out there. You never know you're meeting in circles or at events like this.”



To round out the celebration, there was of course, food, live music and performances.



“I love it. There's so many entrepreneurs out here that's selling so many variety of foods, clothing, arts and music which is beautiful,” said one attendee.



The festival is part of the city's broader efforts to provide equitable arts programming and opportunities.

“Basically, just a community coming together, having fun, making sure the dollar circulates and everybody supporting black businesses,” said Rashad Johnson, one of the organizers.

“We want to create opportunities for black businesses, the next generation of black businesses and the generation that we're in now. We've never had anything like this where we bring all the black businesses to shine light on them,” said Aaron Rogers, who also organized the event.

Next year their goal is to feature over 100 businesses.

