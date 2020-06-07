New Haven bomb squad investigating package near Yale New Haven Hospital

The incident is near Congress and Cedar Streets.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating an unattended package and have called in the bomb unit Monday morning.

The incident began around 9 a.m. near Congress and Cedar Streets. The location is near the campus of Yale Medical School and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Officials said, "NHPD Hazardous Devices Unit is currently on scene for an unattended package outside of a medical building on Cedar Street near Congress Avenue.

According to New Haven Police, Yale Security called for assistance just after 9:00 a.m. As the investigation continues, a portion of Cedar Street may be closed to pedestrians and motorists."