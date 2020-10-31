Waterbury born priest to be beatified

Father Michael J. McGivney was the founder of the Knights of Columbus

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Archdiocese of Hartford announced the beatification of Connecticut born Father Michael McGivney,

The Holy ceremony will be at the Cathedral of St. Joseph in Hartford at 11 am on October 31, 2020.

Cardinal Joseph Tobin will officiate the mass followed by a reading of an apostolic letter from Pope Francis.

The Vatican announced the pope’s approval on May 27, 2020, after a miracle attributed to Father McGivney’s intercession involved an unborn child in the United States who, in 2015, was healed in utero of a life-threatening condition after prayers by his family to Father McGivney.

McGivney was born of Irish immigrant parents in 1852 in Waterbury, Connecticut, and founded the Knights of Columbus in 1882.

In March 2008, he was declared a Venerable Servant of God by Pope Benedict XVI, during his visit to St. Patrick’s Cathedral cited the “remarkable accomplishment of that exemplary American priest, the Venerable Michael McGivney, whose vision and zeal led to the establishment of the Knights of Columbus.”