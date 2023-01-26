New Haven, Bridgeport high school athletes to partake in 'restorative circle' after brawl at basketball game

The two school districts are initiating a Restorative Circle with student-athletes from New Haven's Wilbur Cross and Bridgeport's Bassick high schools.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The New Haven and Bridgeport school districts are bringing their student-athletes together to "work restoratively" after a fight broke out at a Wilbur Cross vs. Bassick basketball game earlier this month.

The two school districts are initiating a Restorative Circle with student-athletes from both teams, as well as coaches and administrators.

The goal is to strengthen the relationships and social connections between members of a community and help heal any harm that may have been caused.

The teams will meet in New Haven later this week.

"The Restorative Circle served as an opportunity for the participants to share their perspective of what happened during the game; discuss what they have been thinking about since the event; and explore who had been impacted by the incident," Bridgeport Public Schools said in a statement.

"Many players expressed that the most disappointing outcome of their actions was letting their team, coach and school community down," the New Haven Public Schools Office of Athletics said in a statement.

Both school districts said the students do not want this situation to represent them.

The brawl happened at the end of the game on Monday, Jan. 16. A fight broke out at a Middletown vs.Hartford's Weaver High School basketball game that following evening.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.