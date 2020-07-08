New Haven PD: 8-year-old shot inside home, later dies

Police believe the shooting was accidental

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating after an 8-year-old was shot and later died, inside a home.

Police said they were called to a home around 10:40 p.m. Thursday on Howard Avenue between Columbus Avenue and Minor Street.

Medical responders were treating the child in a second-floor bedroom before an ambulance rushed him to Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the Yale Child Study Center and the Department of Children and Families (DCF) were contacted, and a Child Study Center clinician met with the victim's family at the hospital.

While investigating, detectives seized a handgun and a safe from the home.