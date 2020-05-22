80-year-old New Haven bicyclist struck by motorcycle, in critical condition

The motorcycle operator fled the scene.

New Haven Police said a bicyclist is in critical condition after he was struck by a motorcycle.

Police were called to the crash at the intersection of Grand Avenue and Ferry Street just before 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

When first responders arrived, they found a severely injured 80-year-old New Haven man in the road. Officers learned that a motorcycle traveling through the intersection had collided with the man. Police said the operator fled the scene on an unknown motorcycle and was last seen traveling east on Grand Avenue toward Front Street

First responders rushed the man to Yale-New Haven Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

The NHPD Accident Reconstruction Team, Major Crimes detectives, and Bureau of Identification forensic detectives responded to the scene.