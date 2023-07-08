Death investigation underway after body found outside soup kitchen in New Haven

The body, which has not been identified, was found outside a soup kitchen on State Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Police in New Haven are investigating after a body was found early Monday morning outside of a soup kitchen.

New Haven police, who have not revealed many details of the investigation, responded shortly before 7 a.m. to a report of a body outside a soup kitchen on State Street.

They quickly taped off the sidewalk around the building.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

OTHER NEWS: New Haven to propose converting a local hotel into an emergency shelter

TOP STORY: Hartford Police investigating three overnight homicides

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.