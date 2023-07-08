Death investigation underway after body found outside soup kitchen in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn — Police in New Haven are investigating after a body was found early Monday morning outside of a soup kitchen.
New Haven police, who have not revealed many details of the investigation, responded shortly before 7 a.m. to a report of a body outside a soup kitchen on State Street.
They quickly taped off the sidewalk around the building.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.