New Haven police investigating early morning shooting on Bouchet Lane

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police Department are investigating a shooting that occurred just after 1:00 this morning on Bouchet Lane near Eastern Street.

Emergency responders treated a 49-year-old New Haven woman for a gunshot wound to her wrist and a graze wound to her torso; neither injuries are life threatening.

The victim was transported to the hospital.

Investigators believe that prior to the shooting the victim and other family members were on a porch at the residence. and a gunman fired at the group.