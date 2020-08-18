New Haven to launch crisis response team to aid police

The Community Crisis Response Team would be made up of people with expertise in various social supports to help police with 911 calls where police may not be needed

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven plans on unveiling a new initiative that would help with emergency situations that don't require police.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said that in response to the New Haven Police Department fielding thousands of calls for service during the year, the Community Crisis Response Team program will be aimed at providing a more holistic approach to certain service calls that may not require police.

The vision, according to Mayor Elicker, is for the mobile crisis intervention unit will be made up of teams with expertise in harm reduction, mental health, substance use, and other social supports that will be dispatched to appropriate calls through the 911 call center.