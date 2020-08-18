New Haven to launch crisis response team to aid police

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven plans on unveiling a new initiative that would help with emergency situations that don't require police.
New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said that in response to the New Haven Police Department fielding thousands of calls for service during the year, the Community Crisis Response Team program will be aimed at providing a more holistic approach to certain service calls that may not require police.
The vision, according to Mayor Elicker, is for the mobile crisis intervention unit will be made up of teams with expertise in harm reduction, mental health, substance use, and other social supports that will be dispatched to appropriate calls through the 911 call center.
“I think it’s a good idea," said Eric Anderson from Branford. "It’s basically what we have to do now during this epidemic. Our situation is you call 911 and it should be for emergencies, but now with the epidemic, it’s just increasing the volume so we need the help now.”
Mayor Elicker will provide details and the process of launching the team later today. He will be joined by Community Services Administrator Dr. Mehul Dalal, Project Fresh Start Coordinator Carlos Sosa-Lombardo, Police Chief Otoniel Reyes, Fire Chief John Alston, City Staff, and community partners.