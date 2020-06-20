x
Skip Navigation

FOX 61 | Connecticut breaking news, weather, traffic, sports and social media

local

New Haven Police investigating early morning homicide on Elliot Street

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304
Crime Scene Investigation

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Just before 3:00 this morning, New Haven Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a gunshot victim on Elliot Street between Sylvan Avenue and Davenport Avenue.

Arriving emergency responders found an adult male with a gunshot wound lying in the street.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators are canvassing the area and holding a crime scene.

Detectives as anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.

This is a developing story