New Haven Police investigating early morning homicide on Elliot Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Just before 3:00 this morning, New Haven Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a gunshot victim on Elliot Street between Sylvan Avenue and Davenport Avenue.
Arriving emergency responders found an adult male with a gunshot wound lying in the street.
The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Investigators are canvassing the area and holding a crime scene.
Detectives as anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.
This is a developing story