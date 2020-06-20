New Haven Police investigating early morning homicide on Elliot Street

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Just before 3:00 this morning, New Haven Police responded to a ShotSpotter alert and multiple 911 calls of gunfire and a gunshot victim on Elliot Street between Sylvan Avenue and Davenport Avenue.

Arriving emergency responders found an adult male with a gunshot wound lying in the street.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators are canvassing the area and holding a crime scene.

Detectives as anyone with information to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.