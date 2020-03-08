New Haven considering hefty fines for illegal dirt bike, ATV riding

"One of the most frequent complaints I get from every single neighborhood around the city is about dirt bike and ATV riding," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven).

Police say they are challenged when trying to stop this activity.



"We do not engage in pursuits in New Haven and often times these individuals are engaging and reckless behavior, who want to be pursued," said New Haven Police Chief Otoniel Reyes.



The language, in the revised ordinance, would take these cases out of the courts.



"We would actually have to get an arrest warrant for that person," said Assistant Police Chief Karl Jacobson. "For some kind of penalty. Now we can literally when we identify the person we can write them a ticket."



And, it will be a hefty price to pay. Currently the fine is $99



"It increases fines to $1,000 of the first violation, $1,500 for the second and $2,000 for the third violation," Elicker noted.



And dealerships, in New Haven, that sell these types of vehicles, would be required to post the new ordinance in a visible spot. The same holds true for gas stations, which are also prohibited from selling gasoline to anyone that is looking to fill the tank of anof the illegal vehicles.



Jacobson says New London's success with a similar measure inspired New Haven.



The measure goes before the Board of Alders for consideration beginning tonight. The process could take several months before becoming law.