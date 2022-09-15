New Haven man pleads guilty to forging checks to steal money from retired woman

Ivy admitted to stealing checks from the woman's checkbook forging the woman's signature and depositing them into his bank account.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A New Haven man has admitted to stealing more than $160,000 from a retired woman he worked for, the state's U.S. Attorney announced Thursday.

Gregory Ivy, 23, pleaded guilty in front of a U.S. District judge in Bridgeport Thursday to one count of bank fraud.

Ivy began working for a retired woman in 2018, doing odd jobs for her, according to court documents and statements made in court.

Ivy began stealing checks from the woman's checkbook in October 2018 and wrote checks for himself, forged the woman's signature and deposited them into his personal bank account. This continued until May 2021. Ivy also gave stolen blank checks to others for them to deposit.

Ivy ended up stealing $162,942 from the woman. The woman ultimately lost $479,569.08 from the scheme. Ivy and accomplices tried to take more money, but the bank account became overdrawn, and attempted deposits were reversed.

Ivy was arrested on Nov. 8, 2021. He was released on a $50,000 bond pending sentencing on Dec. 21. Bank fraud charges have a maximum sentence of 30 years.

Lamont Bethea, 31, of Hamden, and his family and friends stole more than $131,000 in this scheme. Bethea pleaded guilty to involvement in this scheme and a separate scheme on Sept. 1 and awaits sentencing.

---

---

