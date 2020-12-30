Pedestrian struck, killed in New Haven

Police said the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened Tuesday evening.

Police said the pedestrian, an unidentified man, was struck on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard between Printers Lane and Adeline Street around 6 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital for their injuries but was pronounced dead this morning.

Police said that prior to the crash, a 41-year-old New Haven woman was driving a Jeep Liberty on the Boulevard, just south of Columbus Avenue.

As the SUV traveled into the right lane, the pedestrian attempted to cross the street.

Police said the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. No other injuries were reported.