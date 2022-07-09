As victim remains critical, New Haven police receive leads following dirt bike hit-and-run

The victim's family said that she is aware of her surroundings, but has a long road to recovery.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — As New Haven police continue their search for the dirt biker responsible for a hit and run crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition last week, the family of the victim spoke exclusively with FOX61 on Wednesday.

Sueann Lamazon, 35, of New Haven waited for the traffic light to turn red and the walk signal to turn white before entering the crosswalk at State and Grace streets late last Wednesday afternoon, witnesses said. But, her life was changed in an instant.

"They say that she got hit up in the air and fell back crashing by her face and her chest," said the victim's aunt, Barbara Chow-Yen.

She was allegedly hit by a dirt bike and driver, who was popping a wheelie when he struck her. And Lamazon remains in critical condition a week later. But, New Haven police have released new photos in connection with the crash.

"We put out photographs taken from surveillance video of both the offending vehicle as well as the two dirt bikes that were traveling in tandem with the offending operator," said New Haven Police Captain Rose Dell.

The victim's family said that she is aware of her surroundings, but has a long road to recovery.

"She's got a head bleed," her aunt said. "She has a broken arm. Her forearm and elbow are broken. She's got a breathing tube in."

Because dirt bikes and ATVs on New Haven streets have become a public safety issue in recent years, the Board of Alders took action.

"There are serious penalties," said Mayor Justin Elicker (D-New Haven). "There's a cost. If we catch someone riding a dirt bike, $1,000 for a fine and upwards."

And gas stations that permit ATVs and dirt bikes can be fined too.

The person responsible for this crash was knocked off his dirt bike after hitting Sueann Lamazon, according to witnesses. The two other bikers allegedly helped him up and then they all vanished.

"We are asking the public to help us out finding this person because my niece is in a very sad situation," her aunt said.

The good news is that police have received valuable tips since posting pictures of the bikers on social media Tuesday and Wednesday.

